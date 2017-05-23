Final Fantasy XV’s latest update adds a survey and Stinky Tofu

by Ron Duwell | May 23, 2017
It’s been a while since we checked in with Noctis and the gang, and Square Enix has a brand new update rolling out that adds a few goodies to the overall Final Fantasy XV package. This update will be available on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One tomorrow, May 24, and it will add a new survey to the title menu that will get advice on how you would like to see the game move forward from here.

The list of updates hints that it has already added a few ideas from the general public as well as addressed a few other issues.

  • As per the results of a survey in Taiwan, “Stinky Tofu with a Mellow Flavor” has been added to Ignis’ cuisine.
  • The winning photograph in the 2nd Snapshot Contest is displayed at the restaurant in Hammerhead.
  • A survey regarding future updates has been added to the title screen. (This survey will end in late June.)
  • Fixed a bug that would forcibly close the game when on the Timed Quest rankings screen.
  • Fixed various bugs.

How about an entirely new region?

We already know, thanks to gamers who break beyond the invisible walls, that a lot of open land lays beyond the tracks in the later half of the game. Why not build something on that? Give Noctis and his friends a new place to bomb around in their car? It might be a full-priced DLC, but I would much prefer a new region to just another story or dungeon.

Stinky Tofu, though. That’s something I can get behind!

Final Fantasy XV’s latest demo will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 24

Gematsu
Ron Duwell

Ron has been living it up in Japan for the last decade, and he has no intention of leaving this technical wonderland any time soon. When he's not...

