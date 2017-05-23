Final Fantasy XV’s latest update adds a survey and Stinky Tofu

by Ron Duwell | Gaming

It’s been a while since we checked in with Noctis and the gang, and Square Enix has a brand new update rolling out that adds a few goodies to the overall Final Fantasy XV package. This update will be available on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One tomorrow, May 24, and it will add a new survey to the title menu that will get advice on how you would like to see the game move forward from here.

The list of updates hints that it has already added a few ideas from the general public as well as addressed a few other issues.