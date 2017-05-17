Pokémon GO Adventure Week will make you want to catch them all again

Niantic and The Pokémon Company announced Adventure Week, the newest event meant to get us walking, hunting and capturing again. This time around, players will see an increased rate of appearance for Rock-type Pokémon, including Omanyte, Kaubto and their evolutions. The Niantic team even suggests we might see an Aerodactyl. Which, I suppose, would be cool.

Here’s another reason to dig out your mobile device and fire up your copy of Pokémon GO; or, in my case, hit up my application marketplace and redownload the title for the first time in months. Whatever.

Also during the Adventure Week, Buddy Pokémon will find candies four times as fast as they normally do, items will fly out of PokéStops at a more frequent clip and Poké Balls will be 50% off in the in-game shop.

Trainers will also have access to the Explorer’s Hat, a new avatar item added to the game’s wardrobes.

The event runs from May 18 at 1:00 p.m. PT until May 25 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Guess what… Pokémon GO players have traveled more than 15.8 billion kilometers as of May 11, 2017. Let that sink in.