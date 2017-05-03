Can’t play Zelda thanks to flashing white X? Here’s what to do

by Joey Davidson | Gaming

Over the weekend, Nintendo pushed a new update to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. On the Nintendo Switch side of the experience, some players indicated that the update actually made it impossible to play their game. A flashing white X would appear below the game and players could not start it up.

In fact, TechnoBuffalo’s own Jon Rettinger had the issue.

I have a blinking x under the Zelda incon on my switch home screen. I looked up a solution but can't find one. Any help? — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) May 2, 2017

Turns out, Nintendo is aware and has some steps in place to resolve the problem.

Here’s what Nintendo’s support site says you should do.

If the issue persists, restart the console by holding down the POWER Button for at least three seconds to access the Power Menu, then select “Power Options” > “Restart.”

Don’t worry, you can delete the software without deleting your saves.

Did this fix your issue? If it didn’t, Nintendo advises calling them. Here’s Nintendo of America’s support number: 1-855-615-7224. They’re available from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. PT every day.