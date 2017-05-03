Can’t play Zelda thanks to flashing white X? Here’s what to do

by Joey Davidson | May 3, 2017
# Nintendo Switch # The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Over the weekend, Nintendo pushed a new update to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. On the Nintendo Switch side of the experience, some players indicated that the update actually made it impossible to play their game. A flashing white X would appear below the game and players could not start it up.

In fact, TechnoBuffalo’s own Jon Rettinger had the issue.

Turns out, Nintendo is aware and has some steps in place to resolve the problem.

Image from NeoGAF user Symphonia

Here’s what Nintendo’s support site says you should do.

What to Do:

Don’t worry, you can delete the software without deleting your saves.

Did this fix your issue? If it didn’t, Nintendo advises calling them. Here’s Nintendo of America’s support number: 1-855-615-7224. They’re available from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. PT every day.

